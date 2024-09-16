Brewers postseason prep rally, first round tickets on sale Friday
MILWAUKEE - Tickets for the first round of the Milwaukee Brewers postseason will go on sale Friday, Sept. 20 at 10 a.m.
The Club is also inviting fans to an October preview with a "Drive-Thru Postseason Prep Rally" from 6 a.m. - 9 a.m. on Friday at American Family Field.
Those in attendance will be greeted by some of Wisconsin’s greatest athletes from all sports, get a free Brewers car flag, and have early access to purchase postseason tickets.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
Who will be at the prep rally?
- Brewers Hall of Famer Robin Yount
- Brewers Manager Pat Murphy
- Packers Hall of Famer Donald Driver
- Milwaukee Bucks and NBA All-Star Sidney Moncrief
- Wisconsin Badgers men’s basketball alum Brian Butch
- Wisconsin football alum Tarek Saleh
- Wisconsin women’s hockey player Casey O’Brien
- Roscoe, the Admirals mascot
- Brewers mascots
RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app
In addition to a free Brewers car flag (one per car), fans will be given a special QR code to access postseason tickets before they go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m.
The fun and festive Prep Rally will include DJ Stretch helping people wake up with pep and free Johnsonville brats.
Flags and bratwursts will be available to the first 5,000 fans in line.
How to get tickets
You can get postseason tickets on the Brewers website when they go on sale Friday.