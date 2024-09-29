Milwaukee Brewers 2024 postseason games set, tickets available

article

The Milwaukee Brewers announced their National League Wild Card Series game times on Sunday, Sept. 29, set at American Family Field next week.

The first postseason game is set for 4:32 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 1.

Game 2 is scheduled for 6:38 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 2.

If necessary, Game 3 is set for Thursday, Oct. 3, with the time not yet set.

The Brewers will find out who their opponent is on Monday, Sept. 30, depending on the doubleheader between the Atlanta Braves and New York Mets. If the Braves and Mets split, both teams and the Arizona Diamondbacks would finish the season with 89-73 records, leading to a tie-breaker that would result in the Mets returning to Milwaukee as the No. 6 seed.

If either the Braves or Mets sweep, the winning team would receive the No. 5 seed, the losing team would be eliminated from Postseason contention, and the Arizona Diamondbacks would receive the No. 6 seed and play Milwaukee.

Tickets are now available for the postseason games.

Fans are encouraged to pre-purchase parking in advance. Day-of-game parking is available by parking and scanning the displayed lot QR code. Parking lots will open three hours before the first pitch and the ballpark gates will open two hours before the first pitch.

Additionally, National League Division Series home games are set for Oct. 8 and Oct. 9, with times to be determined.