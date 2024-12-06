Brewers 2024 Clubhouse Sale; fans cash in on grand slam savings

The Brief If you are Christmas shopping for a Milwaukee Brewers fan in your family, make your way to American Family Field. The team's annual Clubhouse Sale is going on through Saturday, Dec. 7 at 6 p.m. Fans can catch up to 80% off Brewers apparel.



For those keeping track, there are fewer than three weeks left in the holiday shopping season. If you are buying for a Milwaukee Brewers fan in your family, you should make your way to American Family Field for the team's annual Clubhouse Sale.

The Brewers are cleaning out their closets at the ballpark.

"Wearables, jerseys, whatever catches my eye, really," said Dave Bentz, a Brewers fan.

The team's fans are cashing in on grand slam savings.

"It's almost a tradition now. We've been doing this for a few years," Colin Carrico, a Brewers fan.

Like a pop fly, you can catch up to 80% off Brewers apparel.

"We take the visiting clubhouse here, we convert it into a store," said Shaun Marekfa, Senior Director of Brewers Retail and Restaurant Operations. "We allow them to come down onto the service level, experience that location that they don't get used to see and shop and save a little."

Fans are rifling through racks and racks of t-shirts, sweatshirts and jackets.

"Every year I come here. And usually it's for Christmas shopping. However, I did my own Christmas shopping," said Dory Titus, a Brewers fan.

"I came out here to find gifts for my family, my nephews and myself," Bentz said.

There are deals on baseball caps, trinkets for the kids and family pets, and if you're looking for something truly unique.

"There's bats and balls and so forth. And just old memorabilia, lot of old pictures of the Brewers, years gone by," Bentz said.

"We also have game used merchandise that the players have worn on the field or balls that we've collected from the field. I even think somebody's found some dirt from the 2021 playoffs," Marefka said.

The Brewers Clubhouse Sale runs until 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6 and again from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7. The sale is cashless. Admission and parking are free.

If you are interested in getting your hands on the newest Brewers gear, the Team Store at the ballpark will also be open.