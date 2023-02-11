Admirals edge IceHogs in shootout

article

The Admirals defeated the IceHogs 2-1 on Friday with the help of Yaroslav Askarov, who stopped 45 shots and both shoot-out attempts on Friday night, Feb. 10, at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.

The win gave Milwaukee five wins on their six-game home stand and upped the Ads record to a season-best 12-games over .500 at 27-15-1-2.

Askarov and the Admirals defense were stout the entire game, killing off all seven Hogs power-play attempts, including a full two minutes to start overtime. The 46 shots against tied a season-high as did the seven penalty the Ads got on the board first, courtesy of a goal from Captain Cole Schneider. Stationed in his usual spot in front of the opponent’s goal, Schneider found the rebound of a Luke Evangelista shot and got just enough on it to squeak it through the legs of Hogs goalie Arvid Soderblom at 8:38 of the first.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The score stayed that way until late in the second period when Rockford’s Cole Guttman blocked a shot at his own blue line, springing him on a breakaway that he converted with a backhand over the right pad of Askarov.

That was the end of the scoring in regulation and overtime. In the shoot-out both Luke Evangelista and Phil Tomasino scored for Milwaukee, while Askarov stoned Dylan Sikura and Guttman to give the Ads the win.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

The Admirals and IceHogs finish their home-and-home set tomorrow night when they battle in Rockford at 7 p.m. Milwaukee’s next home game is Saturday, Feb. 18, at 6 p.m. against the Texas Stars.