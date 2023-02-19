Milwaukee Admirals earn point in OT loss to Texas

article

Devin Cooley stopped 46 shots in regulation and overtime to help the Milwaukee Admirals earn a point in a 3-2 OT loss to Texas on Sunday afternoon in front of a season-high 9,018 fans at Panther Arena.

The game was the team’s annual charity game where $3 from every ticket sold went back to Children’s Wisconsin, which resulted in an over $27,000 donation.

The loss snapped Milwaukee’s six-game winning streak but gave them at least a point in 11 of their past 12 games. The Ads and Stars are now tied atop the Central Division standings with 64 points.

Kiefer Sherwood gave the Admirals a 1-0 lead with his second goal in as many nights 10:36 mark of the opening stanza. Luke Evangelista took the boards on the half-wall and pass to Zach Sanford, who was all alone on the goal line. He drove up towards the slot and then found a crashing Sherwood who beat Texas goalie Remi Poirier.

Texas would tie the game up late in the second when Riley Damiani intercepted a clearing pass in the Ads zone and barely snuck the puck by the glove of Devin Cooley.

The Admirals grabbed the lead back at the 5:55 mark of the third period when Michael McCarron deflected a Keaton Thompson shot and by Poirier.

However, the Stars pulled back to even again courtesy of Tanner Kero’s 12th goal of the season with 10:50 to go in the game, setting the stage for overtime where Matej Blumel scored the game-winner with just 33 seconds to play.