Menomonee Falls senior discovers passion for cheerleading

This Menomonee Falls senior proved it's never too late to find your passion and break some barriers.

By doing so, that helped his team pull off a feat worthy of a national spotlight. That's what makes Andre Price this week's FOX6 High School Hot Shot.

"I think what made me inspired to do cheerleading is just I wanted to try something new," said Price. "[I] had multiple friends who were in cheerleading. From the words, they just convinced me to do it and I fell in love with it."

Before junior year, Price had zero experience with cheerleading.

"I didn't know a lick of anything, and I was the first one to ever be on the team," Price said. "So that was very nerve wracking for me, and I didn't know how the program was going to accept me."

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

Price said he put in a lot of work and after competing with junior varsity, he made varsity his senior year.

He helped the Falls cheer team win nationals.

"This was unheard of for us," said Price. "We never thought in a million years that we would win nationals."

Price is a certified nursing assistant and his dream is to become a neonatal nurse.