Matchup of division leaders: Packers lead Colts 7-0 in Indy

The Green Bay Packers battle the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, afternoon, Nov. 22 only on FOX6. Green Bay (7-2) is solidly in control of the NFC North and in strong position to pursue the conference's top seed and lone playoffs bye, with only one future opponent that currently has a winning record, the Titans.

The Colts have been something of a secret at 6-3. If you're surprised to see them tied with Tennessee atop the AFC South, it's excusable. After beating the Titans, should they handle one of the NFL's elite teams, the Packers, on Sunday, well, evaluations of the Colts will change from outsider to contender.

Aaron Rodgers disregards the upcoming schedule.

“I think every game is a measuring stick, and there’s ways we can look at every aspect of our matchup and use it to our advantage when critiquing ourselves or coaching up certain things,” the outstanding Packers quarterback says. "Numbers are used to project things, but they’re also a reflection of performance. I think every week in the NFL, it’s about winning and it’s about execution. We’ve played great defenses in the past and done well, and we’ve played defenses that ranked really low and not done well. It just depends on the execution and how things match up on Sunday.”

The Packers started the game with the football after the Colts won the coin coss and opted to defer.

Green Bay was the first to score, with a 25-yard touchdown catch by Robert Tonyan. The extra point put the Packers in the lead 7-0 with under 9 minutes left in the first quarter.