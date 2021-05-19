Masks required at Bucks playoff games

You will need a mask if you're headed to the Milwaukee Bucks game Saturday, May 22. One year ago, the NBA playoffs were held in a bubble. This year, they return to Fiserv Forum, where a big party is planned for Saturday afternoon.

For the first time since 2019, the Deer District will be open to fans cheering on the Bucks in the playoffs.

It's been awfully quiet outside Fiserv Forum.

"We are so thrilled to be inviting fans back," said Dustin Godsey.

"It’s been a long time since we’ve been able to really welcome fans back," said Godsey.

Nine-thousand fans will be allowed inside the game while 3,600 will be able to party outside at tip-off. Masks will be required. Food and drink vendors will be in the plaza. People can reserve space on the patio above Good City or a table in the beer garden.

"We’ll have the plaza open again as this public viewing area," said Godsey. "We’ll have a stage and large screen for fans to come down and enjoy the game."

It's a moment so many have been waiting for, a return somewhat to normal.

"To see fans coming back here is amazing. It shows the progress the city and the nation has made," said Joseph Brown, fan.

"The atmosphere is great, fans cheering left and right," said Nate Severson, fan.

It's a boost not only for the team but the fans, ready to rally through the playoffs.

"I'm just excited and of course, go Bucks!" said Brown.

The Deer District will be open two hours before tip-off to people with tickets, but once the game starts, the public will be allowed inside.