Mask rules still apply for Milwaukee Brewers games

If you're vaccinated, the CDC is now saying it's OK to go without a mask outside. Because of it, Milwaukee leaders are considering revising the city's own mask mandate, but it won't change the requirements at festivals, beer gardens and ballgames.

If you're around large crowds or inside the ballpark, you'll still need to wear a mask, but if you're fully vaccinated and outside the CDC says it's OK to go without a mask in smaller settings.

The parking lots outside of the Brewers game are starting to feel like they once did, with bags, beers and brats offering a sight for sore eyes.

"It’s our first game of the year," said Matthew Byrge. "I’m happy to be here.

But the smaller crowd and COVID-19 rules served as reminders we are still in the pandemic.

"We’re not done with this yet," said Byrge. "It’s not going away.

Byrge and his family said it's important to stay vigilant. He's been fully vaccinated and said he's relieved new CDC guidance says he can ditch the mask outdoors in smaller settings.

"It’s nice to know," said Byrge. "I think there’s a light at the end of the tunnel."

The new CDC guidance has city leaders considering revising Milwaukee's own mask mandate which requires anyone within 6 feet to mask up. However, any revisions wouldn't change requirements in large settings.

"The guidelines very specifically state outside events like festivals or sporting events should still maintain masking requirements," said Milwaukee Health Commissioner Kirsten Johnson.

But that's not the case if you're out at a place like a park or a beach and it's not crowded.

"I feel like we should just be able to open up entirely," said Kyle Larsen.

Those back at American Family Field said they're willing to play by the rules.

"I feel safe, if everyone’s vaccinated, that you can enjoy the Wisconsin summers," said Michael Haase. "I think this is a great step to getting back to where we were."

Any changes to Milwaukee's mask mandate would need to be approved by the Common Council.