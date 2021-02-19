Marquette HS speed skater is a Youth Olympic medalist

Marquette University High School's Jonathan Tobon has no problem making his way around the ice. Now, the speed skater is a FOX6 High School Hot Shot.

When he was a kid, Tobon's older sister was a figure skater, so he spent a lot of time around the rink. He always skated for fun, but a few years ago started to put in the work -- and see results.

Speed skating has brought Tobon around the world, making stops in Poland, Italy, Norway and, his favorite, Switzerland.

Tobon hopes to someday make an Olympic team. He is currently a Youth Olympic medalist in the sport.

In his offseason, he runs track.