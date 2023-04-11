Marquette Day: Golden Eagles' historic season honored in Milwaukee

article

Milwaukee city and county leaders gathered Tuesday, April 11 to honor the Marquette Golden Eagles men's basketball team for its historic season.

As part of the celebration, Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson and County Executive David Crowley issued proclamations making Tuesday "Marquette Day" in the city and county.

"What these young men did on the basketball court and off the court," Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson said, "it inspires so many people across our community."

"We knew we had a bunch of guys early on who cared about each other. For our program, there are three things we value above all others – that's relationships, growth and victory," head coach Shaka Smart said.

The Golden Eagles soared during the 2022-23 campaign, winning its first ever outright Big East Conference title during the regular season – and following that by winning the conference tournament. It helped them earn a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament in March.