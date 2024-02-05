Bucks' Beauchamp teaches Native Americans to 'dream big'

Basketball camps are where kids can learn the fundamentals.

Or they can discover their love for the game.

"Just to see, like, how dedicated the kids were just to learn, you know, some kids never play basketball, and they just, you see it, you know, they liked it, you know," said MarJon Beauchamp.

The kids at the Rise Above basketball clinic in Denver had the perfect example to follow in the Milwaukee Bucks guard.

In more ways than one.

Being one of the few Native American players to play in the NBA, this camp for native kids was the perfect place for Beauchamp to find his purpose in life.

"I love doing this, you know, just, just giving back and inspiring the next," Beauchamp said. "That's what makes me happy. You know, just seeing others, like, smile and, you know, this, this, so I was like, I'm good at reading people, you know, and some of the kids, you know, have self-doubt. I see it, you know, and, I just try to, you know, give them a smile and be like, keep going."

Beauchamp is a member of the Mission and Luiseno tribes.

He wants the kids to know whether it's basketball or anything else, they can accomplish anything.

"Just dream big, you know, because you just never know," said Beauchamp. "Like what can happen, you know? And, I never thought I'd be in this position I am today. So this is a blessing. Just, give back and try to give faith and hope to the next."

Beauchamp was accompanied by former Bucks coach George Karl.

Karl has witnessed the mistreatment of native people dating back to his days in Montana in the early 1980s.

He says, just like Beauchamp, he wants to give back.

"The Native Americans deserve a lot more attention," said Karl. "And they've been ignored for a long time. And they love basketball. So it's a good way of trying to teach them a little bit about life through the game of basketball."

Vin Baker, a player under Karl and one of Beauchamp's coaches in Milwaukee, says he is a hero in his community.

"We were both excited about having this opportunity and coming and speaking to the youth today, to pay it forward, to kind of share our stories and our testimonies and encourage them that they can, you know, overcome any obstacles and do anything that they want to do," said Baker.

Beauchamp says he was surprised to learn that native kids were following him so closely in the NBA.

He wants to do everything he can for them.

"I didn't know they were following me like that, you know," Beauchamp said. "And, it's crazy. And, yeah, everyone in the world, like, all the tribes around the world, I feel like they're watching. So it's definitely a big thing. And it matters to me. And, I just try to be the best me I can be and try to inspire them and, just give hope."

The camp was put on at the University of Denver during the Bucks' recent trip to the Mile High City.