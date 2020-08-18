Magic upset top-seeded Bucks in playoff opener; fans root team on from Deer District

Nikola Vucevic scored a playoff career-high 35 points and had 14 rebounds, and the Orlando Magic stunned the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks 122-110 on Tuesday in the playoff opener of the NBA's pandemic-altered season.

Terrence Ross scored 18 points, Gary Clark added 15 and D.J. Augustin had 11 points and 11 assists for the eighth-seeded Magic, who took a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.

Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with 31 points, 17 rebounds and seven assists for Milwaukee, but was held without a field goal over the final 11 minutes.

The Bucks came into the postseason as the favorites to win their first NBA title since 1971 despite finishing 3-5 in seeding games. But their sluggish play in the bubble at Disney World carried over into the postseason.

It was a playoff opener like none other -- it wasn't in April, and it wasn't at Fiserv Forum -- but Bucks fans were in the Deer District on Tuesday nonetheless.

Milwaukee Bucks fans in the Deer District beer garden

"I miss watching the Bucks. I miss the games. I miss seeing Giannis in person," said Bucks fan Thomas Zacher.

Zacher was among roughly 100 Bucks fans who came out to the Deer District beer garden -- a home away from home for fans. While many enjoyed the larger-than-life views outside, some headed for the AC.

One place that was unusually quiet for a Bucks playoff game was the team Pro Shop -- a space tasked with keeping fans adorned in team colors.

"I think the delay in the season, now just happening, that has really just delayed our excitement," said Chrysta Jorgensen with the Bucks Pro Shop. "We would all be remiss to say that we had hoped that this week would be a different kind of week for us."

Because the Bucks are playing on the Disney campus in Florida, the Pro Shop is offering Disney-themed Bucks merchandise -- including drink koozies, pennants and clothing.

Because the Bucks are playing on the Disney campus in Florida, the Pro Shop is offering Disney-themed Bucks merchandise -- including drink koozies, pennants and clothing.

Milwaukee swept the season series against Orlando, winning four games by an average of 17 points, but struggled with the Magic's stingy defense, which repeatedly clogged the lane and forced Antetokounmpo to settle for jump shots.

The Bucks' frustration was evident when center Brook Lopez stomped on a chair — and then kicked it — in the bench area during a timeout.

The Magic led most of the game.

Orlando used an early 15-2 run to build a 51-33 lead midway through the second quarter behind 16 points from Vucevic.

The Bucks bounced back to close the gap to 10 at halftime as Antetokounmpo began to assert himself offensively, finishing the first half 17 points and 10 rebounds.

Milwaukee made several runs in the second half, but the Magic had an answer every time.

Vucevic had 14 points in the third quarter, scoring down low against smaller defenders and stepping out to knock down 3s against bigger men as the Magic carried a 13-point lead into the fourth quarter.

The Bucks trimmed the lead to six in the fourth, but Ross had a dunk and a layup off hard cuts to the basket and Augustin and Vucevic added 3s to push the lead back to 14. Evan Fournier, who went scoreless for three quarters, then buried the Bucks with three 3-pointers in the final five minutes.

TIP-INS

Magic: Played without guards Aaron Gordon (strained left hamstring) and Michael Carter-Williams (strained left foot). Gordon is expected to return before Carter-Williams.

Bucks: Antetokoumpo played his first game in a week. He was suspended for the final seeding game for head-butting Washington’s Moe Wagner during Milwaukee’s Aug. 11 win over the Wizards.

UP NEXT

The series resumes Thursday night.