Living Word Lutheran sophomore pushing program to new heights

She was a part of history for Living Word Lutheran High School, helping the Timberwolves to a 23-1 regular season record and a conference championship.

Her prowess on the court and her work off of it are reasons why she is this week's FOX6 High School Hot Shot.

"My family's always been a big basketball family," said Delaney Winkelmann. "My dad loves basketball. Yeah, he's coached me for a while. I hadn't had him for a couple of years until this year. And it's definitely really fun. We get to, you know, talk about plays together and work on things at all times. It's really fun. I love having him as a coach."

Winkelmann started playing basketball around the age of three.

She said her favorite memory of the game was when she was in eighth grade.

"My team went to nationals for basketball, and that was in Indiana with a lot of the girls that are actually on this team were on that team," Winkelmann said. "So that was a really fun experience, really cool to be with."

Winkelmann helped Living Word Lutheran start the season 20-0, a new school record.

As a sophomore, Winkelmann already owns the school record in blocks, rebounds, and assists.

"I think it speaks more volumes about our team, just about how everyone," said Winkelmann. "I mean, you can't have an assist without a made basket. So I think that speaks volumes about the team and how all the girls are just so amazing. It's definitely a team effort."

Winkelmann volunteers for Reflections of Christ and Soles for Jesus, which provides shoes for people in need across the world.

"I mean, faith is a huge part of my life and I know, for all the girls on this team, that's what I honestly love about our team so much is it's just a really great group of just Christian girls, and everyone supports and loves each other, and we're able to share that love for Christ with everyone around us," she said. "And that's kind of what we hope to exemplify through our playing and through our actions on and off the court."