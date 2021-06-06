Lake Country Lutheran's Sam Quas turns his sights on state

Sam Quas is revered by his coaches and while he may be quiet off the court, he's a proven leader on it. That's why the Lake Country Lutheran junior is this week's High School Hot Shot.

Quas has had a racket in his hands since he was five-years-old and he has slowly transformed into one of the best players in the state.

He only lost one match during his freshman season and won the conference title at No. 2 singles. He was hoping to do even more damage his sophomore year, but life has its obstacles.

"Losing the sophomore high school season for tennis was very upsetting, but I've done a lot of outdoor hitting and I've still done a couple competitions to get better from freshman year to this year," said Quas.

Now, Quas is a top-10 ranked tennis player in the junior class and he is aiming even higher.

"My tennis goals this year are to make a run at state," Quas said. "I'm hoping for a top eight there and overall just play well."

Seeing how much success this sport can bring him, Quas is hoping to continue playing well into the future.

"That's been my goal for a while," said Quas. "I want to play college tennis and I just want it to be a lifelong sport."

When he is not playing tennis, you can find Quas running cross country, rock-climbing, playing golf, playing piano, and even teaching.

Last year, Quas began teaching tennis at Brookfield East and he plans to continue helping others.

"I enjoyed it a lot last year and I'm going to do it again this year because I grew up with tennis and I just love showing other people and giving them the same opportunities that I had."

