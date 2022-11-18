High School Blitz 2022: Kettle Moraine wins D2 state championship

Madison is the place to be if you are a high school football player.

That is where the FOX6 High School Blitz ends 2022 with four local teams nearing the finish line.

Kettle Moraine was the lone squad to leave Camp Randall Stadium with a golden ball as it knocked off West De Pere 27-10 in the Division 2 title game.

In Division 5, Mayville lost 22-14 to Aquinas.

In Division 4, Catholic Memorial was defeated 23-21 to Columbus.

In Division 1, Mukwonago fell short 34-30 to Kimberly.