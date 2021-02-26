Kenosha basketball player balances sport, school, job

Jayden Hill is used to balancing a lot both on and off the basketball court. Now, the St. Joseph Catholic Academy junior is a FOX6 High School Hot Shot.

Hill's start with sports came not on the court, but on the pitch -- playing soccer when she was four. Since then, she's competed in track, cross country, and volleyball. She started playing basketball in fourth grade.

"My dad taught me how to play basketball my whole life," Hill said. "Since I got into high school that's when my love for basketball really started."

A three-year varsity athlete, Hill also balances a job with her school work and workouts.

Her favorite memory is hitting a game-winning shot during her junior season.

Hill likes cooking and scrapbooking with her mom, and singing and dancing with her brother.

She hopes to play basketball collegiately.