Kansas City Comets crush Milwaukee Wave 8-6

article

For the sixth and last time this season, the Milwaukee Wave met the Kansas City Comets Sunday night, March 12 at the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena; the Wave placed first in the Eastern Conference and the Comets placed fifth.

In their season history, the Comets have won all three of their home games against the Wave and the Wave has one both of their prior games.

The Wave and the Comets both came with intense competitiveness as they finished up the rivalry. The Comets snuck in a far post goal in the seventh minute as William Banahene was still in the process of setting his feet. Andre Hayne had a close call as he hit the back of the net shortly after, but it was called a no-goal due to a handball that happened just before. Left unsatisfied, Hayne knocked in a redemption goal in the top of the second quarter, giving the Wave the boost they needed. The score was 2-1, Comets.

Tony Walls caught a rebound and headed it in to tie it up. With almost no time in between, Qudus Lawal stopped a defender in his tracks and scored another goal ending the half. The score was 3-2, Wave.

"We got to tighten it up defensively in the second half," said Assistant Coach Tenzin Rampa at halftime. He noted that the energy from the crowd was helping the team move forward.

In the third quarter, the Milwaukee Wave had many opportunities but ended the 15 4-3, Comets. Andre Hayne struck again halfway through the fourth quarter tying them up. Minutes after Hayne knocked in a third to complete his hat trick with a wallascora. KC was fed up and took the opportunity to tie it up once again 5-5, but not for long. Seconds later, it was 6-5, Comets. Sousa split the Wave wall to gain a 7-5 advantage. Ian Bennett shot one toward the goal that bounced off Ian Bennett for a 6-7 nail-biting finish.

With Javier Steinwascher as the sixth attacker, the Comets launched a long ball to gain a two-point lead again. The game ended 8-6, Comets.