Hard-throwing reliever Josh Hader and the Houston Astros agreed to a $95 million, five-year contract on Friday, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal was subject to a successful physical.

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 20: Josh Hader #71 of the San Diego Padres reacts after defeting the Colorado Rockies 3-2 in a game at PETCO Park on September 20, 2023 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Hader will get a $19 million salary in each of the next five seasons, none of it deferred. He gets a full no-trade provision and would receive a $1 million bonus for winning the Mariano Rivera/Trevor Hoffman Reliever of the Year Award.

Hader’s deal can be considered the most lucrative for a relief pitcher, even while shorting fall of the total dollars in Edwin Díaz’s $102 million, five-year contract with the New York Mets that began last year. Díaz’s deal includes $26.5 million in deferred payments he won’t completely receive until 2042 and was valued at $93.2 million for baseball’s luxury tax and $88.8 million by the players’ association.