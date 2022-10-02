Expand / Collapse search

JJ Watt went into AFib; 'had my heart shocked back into rhythm'

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Sports
FOX6 News Milwaukee
PHOENIX, AZ - SEPTEMBER 25: Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99) runs out of the tunnel during the NFL game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Arizona Cardinals on September 25, 2022, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. (Photo by Jordo

GLENDALE, Ariz. - Pewaukee native and Arizona Cardinals defensive end JJ Watt tweeted on Sunday, Oct. 2 that he went into atrial fibrillation (AFib) last week Wednesday. 

In his Sunday tweet, Watt said, ‘had my heart shocked back into rhythm on Thursday and I’m playing today."

Watt mentioned that he tweeted this information because he "was just told somebody leaked from personal information about me and it's going to be reported today." 

The CDC says atrial fibrillation is the most common type of treated heart arrhythmia. An arrhythmia is when the heart beats too slowly, too fast, or in an irregular way. 

