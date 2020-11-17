James Jones: Packers face Colts team that 'has it going'

A couple of the NFL's most established veteran quarterbacks will go head-to-head on Sunday afternoon, Nov. 22 when the Green Bay Packers visit the Indianapolis Colts -- a game you'll see only on FOX6. The young players on each team, though, could wind up deciding the game's outcome. FOX6's Tim Van Vooren talked with James Jones ahead of the matchup.

FOX6's Tim Van Vooren: "All right, the Packers get past the one-win Jacksonville Jaguars, and now they get the six-win Indianapolis Colts. James Jones, who better to break it down. James is the one who told me last week, 'Don't be looking past those Jaguars,' and then the Packers had to work to get past those Jaguars. I assume they will not be looking past the Colts, James. This, to me, is a pretty good November test."

"Oh, absolutely," said Jones. "I mean, you're talking about filthy Phillip Rivers, what I call him. The Colts have it going right now. What did the Packers struggle with last week, and in the week before that and the week before that was stopping the run. What do the Indianapolis Colts do best? Running the football. Behind that big-time offensive line, probably the best offensive line in football."

FOX6's Tim Van Vooren: "They run it. The Packers can't stop the run, or they haven't shown they can stop the run, so how do you get it if you're Green Bay so that it's not a running game? Is that where complimentary football has to come in here?"

"Absolutely, man," said Jones. "That's when the frontrunner for the MVP, Aaron Rodgers, steps up and says, 'We're gonna force you to throw the ball because when we get the ball on the offensive side of the ball, we are going to put up points quick and in a hurry, and you guys are not going to be able to stop us.'"

FOX6's Tim Van Vooren: "Teams have certain characteristics. Let's just put it that way. To me, the Colts are fast on both sides of the ball. The Packers aren't necessarily fast. Is that a concern, and how much of one?"

"Oh, it's a concern because, sure, when you get all them, all that speed coming downhill at you, I mean, you see," said Jones. "They come at you with a bunch of different running backs. They got a bunch of big-time wide receivers on the outside that's big and can run, and then on the defensive side of the ball, just like you said, they're big. They're fast. They can run around. They get after the quarterback, man, without having to blitz."

Sunday's game between division leaders was originally scheduled for a noon start, but it has been moved to the national "Game of the Week" slot at 3:25 CST.

