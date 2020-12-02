Houston Rockets agree to trade Russell Westbrook for John Wall, first round pick

article

Houston Rockets agree to trade Russell Westbrook for John Wall and a first-round pick according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The 32-year-old is now approaching his 13th season in the NBA.

Westbrook played 57 games with the Rockets last season, averaging 27.2 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 7.0 assists per game.

The Rockets are receiving a stud in 30-year-old point guard John Wall. He's been with the Wizards his entire career and has maintained 20.7 points and 8.7 assists for his career average.

