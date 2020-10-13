'Hot football team:' James Jones hopes Packers keep momentum after bye

The Green Bay Packers come out of their bye week looking to improve on their 4-0 record, preparing to visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

FOX6's Tim Van Vooren and former Packers wide receiver James Jones took a look ahead at the showdown that features two of the games biggest stars -- Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

FOX6's Tim Van Vooren: "Alright, we are back at it after a bye weekend. We didn't have any James Jones withdrawals because we were able to chat with James last week. James, do you have Packers withdrawals when they don't play on a weekend?"

"A little bit, man," said Jones. "I like seeing them take the field. As well as they're playing, you know, I hate to see them go on a bye week and then they cool off a little bit because they are a hot football team right now."

FOX6's Tim Van Vooren: "You played a long time in Green Bay. You left and came back to Green Bay. How would you have felt if you had to stay in Green Bay for your bye weekend like these guys had to do?"

"Oh man, I really would of took advantage of it, man," said Jones. "Took time to get my body right, man, and be able to sit in the jacuzzi and ice up, all that good stuff. I like it, but I would have been a little angry, but I would taken the time to get my body right out there."

Advertisement

FOX6's Tim Van Vooren: "Have to turn it into a positive, no doubt about it, and they get a little bit of a trip this week to Florida, Tampa Florida, for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This game is going to be billed as Aaron Rodgers against Tom Brady. It's much more than that, but you can't get away from that storyline, James."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

FOX6 Sports will hear from James Jones every Tuesday night during football season, as he goes "Beyond the Zoom" for an inside look at the Packers.