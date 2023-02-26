Homestead senior has a sweet tooth for state

Homestead senior Maggie Pokorny already is a state champion and plans to study kinesiology, but her love of travel and culinary treats has her flipping as this week's FOX6 High School Hot Shot.

"I would say gymnastics is definitely one of the most important things in my life," said Pokorny.

The Highlanders gymnast said the sport caught her eye when she was in third grade as she watched her friends do cartwheels during recess.

"I remember I always wanted to learn how to do a cartwheel," Pokorny said. "I tried dance, softball, soccer, basketball. They didn't work the best for me, so I just saw everyone doing cartwheels, and I was like, yeah I want to be able to do that."

Pokorny won state in the uneven bars in 2022, and she hopes to repeat to end her senior year.

"It's known as an individual sport, but it really is a team sport," she said. "You go to regionals and nationals for club. For high school, the big event is state where it's important to do well for your team because your team obviously wants to win state together."

Pokorny also went head first into another sport.

She competed in diving for two years, and she said it really helped her understand how she was moving through the air.

But one thing she might like more than flipping through the air is what comes out of the oven.

"One thing that I've always loved to do is baking and cooking because my mom went to culinary school," said Pokorny. "She's helped me learn how to bake and how to cook. She's more into cooking. I'm more into baking. I love anything sweet. I'm a very big sweet person so anything cookies, cakes, cupcakes, everything. I just love all sweets."