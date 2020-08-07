'Home track advantage:' NASCAR driver from Menomonee Falls to race at Road America

article

Racing returned to Road America on Thursday, Aug. 6 -- drawing fans to see some starts of NASCAR hit the track through Saturday, Aug. 8.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series returns, headlining a weekend of racing that has been restructured -- just like every other sport -- due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

What's different this time around is that drivers will show up the morning of the race, do some virtual team meetings and then wait for the green flag to drop. There will be no practice or qualifying before the start, either.

That may provide some anxiety for many young drivers, but not so much for Menomonee Falls' Josh Bilicki who is happy to be racing back at home.

"I have so many family and friends and local sponsors here at the track. It's just an awesome weekend to come home and see all my friends, all my family here supporting me," Bilicki said. "I grew up racing tracks like Road America and road courses turning left and right. So this does give me an advantage, and without any practice right before qualifying leading up to the race, I think I have a home track advantage here."

Bilicki has raced at Road America five times before and said a Top 5 or 10 finish would be ideal.