Holiday Face-Off: Fiserv Forum to host December 28-29

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Sports
FOX6 News Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - Tickets are now on sale for the second annual Kwik Trip Holiday Face-Off, which will take place December 28-29 at Fiserv Forum. Tickets can be purchased at fiservforum.com.   

A news release says the four programs heading to Milwaukee combine for 63 NCAA Tournament appearances – Wisconsin (26), Clarkson (22), Lake Superior State (11), UMass (4).  

In the Kwik Trip Holiday Face-Off this past December, Wisconsin won the title with a pair of wins decided in extra time. In the semifinals, the Badgers defeated Yale, 3-2, in overtime before winning the championship in a shootout with then-No. 16 Providence. 

College hockey in Milwaukee is steeped in history. The city hosted the NCAA Men’s Frozen Four on three occasions - 1993, 1997 and 2006. In 2006, Wisconsin won its most recent National Championship on the Bradley Center ice. 

