Hiura surprises cancer-stricken mother with shaved head

By FOX6 News Digital Team
FOX6 News Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - JUNE 28: Lorenzo Cain #6 and Keston Hiura #18 of the Milwaukee Brewers shake hands after scoring in the first inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Miller Park on June 28, 2019 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

SAN DIEGO - The Brewers' latest west coast trip was extra "special" for second baseman Keston Hiura and his family.

Hiura surprised his mother, who had just been diagnosed with B-cell Follicular Lymphoma in February, with a shaved head.

Milwaukee's visit to San Diego gave Hiura the first opportunity to see his mother since her diagnosis.

"She always joked around about how she’s going to lose all her hair so I thought I’d surprise her by buzzing off all my hair for her," said Hiura in his Instagram post. "She is so strong and has such a positive outlook on this whole journey she is going through!"