Hiura hopeful change will follow attacks on Asian Americans

Opening Day for the Brewers at American Family Field is fast approaching.

On Thursday, fans will get to see Keston Hiura at his new position at first base. However, these days, Hiura has a more important position to address regarding the rise in anti-Asian attacks all around the country.

FOX6’s Lily Zhao went one-on-one with Hiura to see if change is possible.

FOX6’s Lily Zhao: "Keston, when you heard about the Atlanta shootings after more and more acts of violence against Asian Americans prior to that, what were your thoughts about what's happening in the country right now?"

"I didn't hear about the shooting until probably the day after, I think on Twitter or something," Hiura said. "It's scary, being able to know that you're going about your normal day and then something like that can happen, to not only to anyone, but especially right now with a lot of the Asian hate going on. It's definitely scary."

Crimes targeting Asian Americans have been on the rise dramatically since last year. Stop AAPI Hate, a San Francisco nonprofit, has reported nearly 3,800 instances of discrimination against Asians since that time.

Two weeks ago, a man opened fire on three Atlanta-area spas, killing eight people, six of whom were Asian women.

This, also amid several continued and unprovoked attacks on elderly Asian Americans.

"That kind of makes you think about your grandparents or members of your family that are elders," said Hiura. "It definitely makes you think in their position, are people going to try and take advantage of them or treat them a certain way?"

Hiura is a California native and one of two Asian Americans on the Brewers active roster. He’s had talks with his teammates and family during this time.

"I think you need a voice at that point where people can kind of stand behind you or stand behind someone to help that move forward and help that voice get heard," Hiura said.

FOX6’s Lily Zhao: "Are you hopeful there can be change and what kind of change would you like to see?"

"Yeah of course I'm hopeful there will be change," said Hiura. "I've always been a positive person. I kind of look at things from both perspectives, and I do think at the end of the day, I do believe there's good in every single person. I'm definitely hopeful and you know, pretty positive that things will change. I think we're taking the right initiative right now to make that step forward."