All-State Racine basketball player maintains 4.0 GPA

Kamari McGee tallies points both on the scoreboard and on her perfect 4.0 GPA. Now, the Racine St. Catherine's senior is a FOX6 High School Hot Shot.

McGee started playing basketball when he was three and has been playing ever since -- the only sport he's ever played.

It's hard to balance the late nights and early mornings that come with being a student-athlete, but McGee has kept his focus on school -- maintaining a 4.0 GPA. He's also first-team All-State for Division III.

In college, McGee will be staying close to home -- playing for the UW-Green Bay Phoenix. He wants to study finance.

McGee's favorite basketball memory is from his junior season, when the team went undefeated -- even though it was stopped short due to COVID-19.

Off the court, McGee maintains a shoe collection. He's also ambidextrous -- but his left-handed shot on the court is "not pretty," he says. His favorite subject is math.