Brookfield East senior bounces back on the basketball court

Brookfield East High School's Rachel Platz knows a thing or two about bouncing back. Now, the senior basketball player is a FOX6 High School Hot Shot.

Platz has been playing since she was a little girl and comes from a family of talented basketball players.

In eighth grade, she and her team won the Padre Serra -- a big tournament for Catholic schools -- and she was on the All-Tournament team.

As a freshman, she tore her dual meniscus and MCL and had screws and tunnels in her knee. It was an eight-month recovery. A month before getting back, she had an emergency appendectomy. When all was said and done, it took more than a year to get cleared to play by surgeons.

This past summer, she had another surgery for a torn meniscus -- but is back to playing basketball "pain free."

Platz has been accepted to the UW-Madison business school, Minnesota and the University of Indiana-Bloomington.

Away from the game, she is a member of the Hope Squad -- a suicide prevention club where she has been able to help people. She is also a member of the National Honor Society, Spanish Honor Society and Fellowship of Christian Athletes.