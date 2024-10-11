High School Blitz 2024: Week 8 games carry wind of uncertainty

The weather can symbolize many things – strength, freedom, change, uncertainty. In Week 8, the penultimate week of the regular season, each descriptor fit perfectly on windy football fields across southeast Wisconsin on Friday night.

The FOX6 High School Blitz Game of the Week was Wauwatosa East at Catholic Memorial. Featured games for Week 8 included: Kenosha Christian Life at Kenosha St. Joseph, St. Francis at Racine Lutheran, Watertown at Port Washington, Milwaukee Hamilton and Milwaukee Riverside and Sussex Hamilton and Marquette.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

See Leach's Lens, Touchdown Tommy and more.