High School Blitz 2024: Week 7 means playoffs on the horizon

The leaves are falling, the air is starting to have a different scent and the lights are playing a bigger role. With the calendar now turned to October, the playoffs are on the horizon for high school football teams across southeast Wisconsin.

The FOX6 High School Blitz Game of the Week was Cedarburg at Homestead. Featured games for Week 7 included: West Bend West at Whitefish Bay, Milwaukee Academy of Science at Pius XI Catholic, Living Word Lutheran at Brookfield Academy, Milwaukee Lutheran at Grafton and Milwaukee Hamilton at Milwaukee North.

See Leach's Lens, Touchdown Tommy and more.