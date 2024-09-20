High School Blitz 2024: Week 5 features signs of fall, warm temps

The signs of fall are everywhere, but high school football teams are still soaking up the last drops of summer. Warm temperatures on Friday night had a number of teams looking to remain hot, while others hoped to use it as a fresh start to fall football.

The FOX6 High School Blitz Game of the Week was Franklin at Oak Creek. Featured games for Week 5 included: Cedarburg at Whitefish Bay, Slinger at Nicolet, Wauwatosa East at Wauwatosa West, West Allis at Sussex Hamilton, Greenfield at Greendale, Milwaukee King at Milwaukee Riverside.

Tim Van Vooren is in Nashville ahead of Sunday's game between the Green Bay Packers and Tennessee Titans. There, Matt Hasselback – who played for both teams – is the offensive coordinator at Ensworth High School. His team squared off against Lipscomb Academy.

See Touchdown Tommy, the High School Blitz Fans of the Week and High School Blitz Band of the Week, too.