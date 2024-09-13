High School Blitz 2024: Week 4 falls on Friday the 13th

Friday the 13th is a time to avoid anything from black cats to broken mirrors. On the high school football field, though, those who are superstitious had to work around a different set of challenges in pursuit of victory.

The FOX6 High School Blitz Game of the Week was Mukwonago at Muskego. Featured games for Week 4 included: Marquette at Germantown, Waukesha South at Wauwatosa East, Whitefish Bay at Homestead, Greendale at Shorewood/Messmer and Milwaukee Marshall at Milwaukee Hamilton.

