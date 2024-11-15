Expand / Collapse search

High School Blitz 2024: Level 4 winners advance to title games

Published  November 15, 2024 10:44pm CST
High School Blitz 2024: Level 4 (Nov. 15, 2024)

The FOX6 High School Blitz Game of the Week was Slinger vs. Badger. It is the Level 4 playoffs of the Wisconsin high school football season.

MILWAUKEE - High school football teams across Wisconsin came together on Friday in hopes of reaching a state title game. The winners of Friday's Level 4 playoffs punched their tickets to Madison, while the losers saw their dreams dashed.

The FOX6 High School Blitz Game of the Week was Slinger vs. Badger. Featured games for Level 4 included: Muskego vs. Mukwonago, Wisconsin Lutheran vs. Catholic Memorial, Aquinas vs. Racine St. Catherine's, Belleville vs. Lomira and Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic vs. Potosi/Cassville.

