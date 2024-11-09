High School Blitz 2024: Level 3 winners advance to semifinals

As Vince Lombardi famously said: "It's not whether you get knocked down, it's whether you get up." The teams still standing in the Wisconsin high school football Level 3 playoffs have proven that, and Friday night's winners are headed to the state semifinals.

The FOX6 High School Blitz Game of the Week was Arrowhead at Mukwonago. Featured games for Level 3 included: Muskego at Neenah, Homestead at Slinger, Wisconsin Lutheran at New Berlin West, Mount Horeb at Catholic Memorial, Notre Dame at Grafton and Mayville at Winneconne.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

See Leach's Lens, Touchdown Tommy and more.