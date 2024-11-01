High School Blitz 2024: Level 2 playoffs, confidence builds

The tricks and treats are behind us, and the fourth and final month of Wisconsin high school football is here. The Level 2 playoffs kicked off across the state on Friday, Nov. 1 – and teams' confidence is starting to build as they get closer to a state title.

The FOX6 High School Blitz Game of the Week was Wauwatosa East at Slinger. Featured games for Level 2 included: Wisconsin Lutheran at Martin Luther, Plymouth at Grafton, Port Washington at Notre Dame, Germantown at Homestead, Beaver Dam at Kaukauna, De Pere at Marquette and Arrowhead at Verona.

