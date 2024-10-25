High School Blitz 2024: Level 1 playoffs arrive across Wisconsin

After summer practices and nine weeks of games, the Level 1 playoffs have arrived – and dozens of high school football teams across Wisconsin got one step closer to their championship dreams on Friday night.

The FOX6 High School Blitz Game of the Week was Oconomowoc at Racine Case. Features games for Level 1 included: Sussex Hamilton at Arrowhead, Germantown at Cedarburg, Delavan-Darien at Kettle Moraine Lutheran, Watertown Luther Prep at Lake Country Lutheran.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

See Leach's Lens, Touchdown Tommy and more.