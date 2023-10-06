High School Blitz 2023: Playoff picture gains clarity in Week 8

Cool temperatures and rain couldn't dampen the energy as the penultimate week of the high school football regular season kicked off Friday.

Welcome to Week 8 of the High School Blitz. Unlike the sky, the future became a little more clear for many teams in pursuit of the playoffs.

The FOX6 High School Blitz Game of the Week featured Berlin and Port Washington.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

Also in action were Menomonee Falls vs. Sussex Hamilton, Pewaukee vs. Pius XI, Milwaukee's Bradley Tech vs. Marshall, Homestead vs. Cedarburg and Hartford vs. Slinger.

The FOX6 High School Blitz named its Fan of the Week as Milwaukee Marshall's Jazmin.