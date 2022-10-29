High School Blitz 2022: Teams gaining momentum in Level 2

Level 2 of the WIAA playoffs is usually the week when the cream rises to the top.

An eventful level one of the playoffs set up very intriguing match ups in this week's FOX6 High School Blitz.

The FOX6 High School Blitz Game of the Week featured Marquette visiting Sussex Hamilton.

Also in action were Brookfield Academy vs. Racine Lutheran, Racine Park vs. Brookfield Central, New Berlin West vs. Martin Luther, and Campbellsport vs. Racine St. Catherine's.

FOX6 also revealed its Fan of the Week.