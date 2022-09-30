High School Blitz 2022: Teams fight to stay in the title hunt

We've reached the end of September and entered the final third of the regular season for the FOX6 High School Blitz.

It's a night where teams can remain in the title hunt, revel in a rivalry and honor an alum.

The FOX6 High School Blitz Game of the Week featured Brookfield East visiting Brookfield Central.

Also in action were Cedar Grove-Belgium vs. Oostburg, Pulaski vs. Sheboygan North, Shorewood/Messmer vs. Wisconsin Lutheran, New Berlin Eisenhower vs. Milwaukee Lutheran, and Beloit Memorial vs. Burlington.

FOX6 also revealed its seventh Fan of the Week.