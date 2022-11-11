High School Blitz 2022: Teams book trip to state championship

They're on the cusp of greatness.

This week's FOX6 High School Blitz was a culmination of 13 weeks of hard work that could lead to the Wisconsin high school football promised land.

Level 4 is the night where tickets are punched for Madison or a good run comes to an end.

Tonight, we find out who will play for a state title next week.

The FOX6 High School Blitz Game of the Week featured Kettle Moraine vs. Brookfield Central.

Also in action were Mukwonago vs. Sussex Hamilton, New Berlin West vs. Monroe, Two Rivers vs. Catholic Memorial, Prairie du Chien vs. Mayville, and St. Mary's Springs vs. Stratford.