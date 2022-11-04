High School Blitz 2022: Teams battle in pouring rain in Level 3

Through the pouring rain, howling winds and even fog, teams can now see it.

A state championship is the light at the end of this tunnel of the 2022 football season as teams cap off Level 3 of the FOX6 High School Blitz.

The winners tonight are one game away from a trip to Madison and a season to remember for the ages.

The FOX6 High School Blitz Game of the Week featured Mukwonago visiting Muskego.

Also in action were Sussex Hamilton vs. Arrowhead, Kaukauna vs. Homestead, New Berlin West vs. Port Washington, Lodi vs. Catholic Memorial, and St. Mary's Springs vs. Coleman.