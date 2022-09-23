High School Blitz 2022: Fall weather arrives for Week 6

As the calendar has shifted to fall, so has the weather for the Week 6 edition of the FOX6 High School Blitz.

Cooler temperatures greeted the teams under the lights as it looks and feels like football now.

After tonight, only a third of the regular season remains meaning the results could have a major impact on the postseason.

The FOX6 High School Blitz Game of the Week featured Badger visiting Burlington.

Also in action were Mukwonago vs. Arrowhead, Marquette vs. Sussex Hamilton, Brookfield Central vs. Menomonee Falls, Shoreland Lutheran vs. University School, and Milwaukee Vincent vs. Milwaukee Madison.

FOX6 also revealed its sixth Fan of the Week.