Harlem Globetrotters at Fiserv Forum; 2 shows set for Dec. 31, 2024
MILWAUKEE - It's a Milwaukee tradition! The Harlem Globetrotters return to Fiserv Forum with their world tour for two shows on Dec. 31 at 12 p.m. and 5 p.m.
Tickets go on sale to the public on Monday, Sept. 30, at 10 a.m. CT at fiservforum.com.
This year, they’re bringing fun and innovative challenges to showcase their superstars’ impressive athleticism. Fans will get to see a battle of skills featuring dunks, four-point shots and more, a news release says.
The release goes on to say, the Globetrotters will soon celebrate their upcoming centennial in 2026.
Ticket information
Citi card members will have access to presale tickets on Tuesday, Sept. 17, at 10 a.m. CT through Sunday, Sept. 29, at 10 p.m. CT. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.