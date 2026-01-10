Packers-Bears score: Jordan Love's 3 TDs have Green Bay out in front

article

The Brief The Green Bay Packers visit the Chicago Bears in Saturday's NFC Wild Card playoffs. It's just the third postseason meeting of their historic rivalry. Tune in for a special edition of FOX6 News after the game.



The Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears collide in the NFC Wild Card playoffs at Soldier Field, and Saturday's game marks just the third postseason contest of the historic rivalry.

Scoring summary

By the numbers:

The Packers and Bears are underway at Soldier Field. Check in for scoring updates throughout the game.

Fourth quarter

Packers 21, Bears 16 at 10:08 : D'Andre Swift 5-yard touchdown run, extra point good.

Packers 21, Bears 9 at 13:34: Cairo Santos 51-yard field goal good.

Third quarter

Turnover at 10:07: Ty'Ron Hopper intercepts Caleb Williams at the Green Bay 3-yard line.

Packers 21, Bears 6 at 10:11: Cairo Santos 34-yard field goal good.

Luther Burden of the Chicago Bears tackles Carrington Valentine after he intercepted a pass in the NFC Wild Card game at Soldier Field on Jan. 10. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Second quarter

Packers 21, Bears 3 at 1:56 : Jordan Love 1-yard touchdown pass to Romeo Doubs, extra point good.

Packers 14, Bears 3 at 6:46 : Jordan Love 18-yard touchdown pass to Jayden Reed, extra point good.

Turnover at 12:30: Carrington Valentine intercepts Caleb Williams at the Green Bay 12-yard line.

First quarter

Packers 7, Bears 3 at 2:06 : Jordan Love 7-yard touchdown pass to Christian Watson, extra point good.

Bears 3, Packers 0 at 7:06: Cairo Santos 27-yard field goal.

Featured article

Season snapshot

Big picture view:

Chicago won the NFC North for the first time since 2018, earning its first playoff berth since 2020. Green Bay made the postseason as a Wild Card team for the third straight year.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

The Packers (9-8-1) finished the regular season with four straight losses, and starting quarterback Jordan Love sat out the last two. The team's last win, against Chicago no less, came at Lambeau Field in Week 14. The Bears (11-6) lost their last two games to close the season and, ironically, got their last win against Green Bay at Soldier Field in Week 16.

Saturday's playoff game marks just the third time in Packers history that the team will play the same opponent three times over a six-game span in a single season, including the playoffs.