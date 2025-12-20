Expand / Collapse search
Packers, Bears clash with NFC North lead on the line – only on FOX6

Published  December 20, 2025 5:57pm CST
Green Bay Packers
    • The Packers and Bears clash in prime time on Saturday night – only on FOX6.
    • Green Bay sits a half-game behind Chicago in the NFC North standings.
    • The Packers lead the all-time series at 109-96-6, including playoffs.

CHICAGO - The Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears clash in prime time with the division lead on the line Saturday night – only on FOX6.  

Packers-Bears rivalry

Big picture view:

Green Bay (9-4-1) sits a half-game behind Chicago (10-4) in the NFC North standings. It's the second game in three weeks between the rivals; Green Bay beat Chicago 28-21 at Lambeau Field on Dec. 7.

The backstory:

Saturday's game marks the 212th Packers-Bears matchup, including playoffs – the most in NFL history. The Packers hold the all-time series lead at 109-96-6.

Scoring summary

Timeline:

FOX6 News will update the game's scoring plays as they happen. Check back for updates.

The Source: FOX6 News referenced information from the Green Bay Packers, Associated Press and FOX Sports.

