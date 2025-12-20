Packers, Bears clash with NFC North lead on the line – only on FOX6
CHICAGO - The Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears clash in prime time with the division lead on the line Saturday night – only on FOX6.
Packers-Bears rivalry
Big picture view:
Green Bay (9-4-1) sits a half-game behind Chicago (10-4) in the NFC North standings. It's the second game in three weeks between the rivals; Green Bay beat Chicago 28-21 at Lambeau Field on Dec. 7.
The backstory:
Saturday's game marks the 212th Packers-Bears matchup, including playoffs – the most in NFL history. The Packers hold the all-time series lead at 109-96-6.
Scoring summary
Timeline:
FOX6 News will update the game's scoring plays as they happen. Check back for updates.
The Source: FOX6 News referenced information from the Green Bay Packers, Associated Press and FOX Sports.