Packers, Bears clash with NFC North lead on the line – only on FOX6

The Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears clash in prime time with the division lead on the line Saturday night – only on FOX6.

Packers-Bears rivalry

Big picture view:

Green Bay (9-4-1) sits a half-game behind Chicago (10-4) in the NFC North standings. It's the second game in three weeks between the rivals; Green Bay beat Chicago 28-21 at Lambeau Field on Dec. 7.

The backstory:

Saturday's game marks the 212th Packers-Bears matchup, including playoffs – the most in NFL history. The Packers hold the all-time series lead at 109-96-6.

