Packers release Kirksey, West Allis native Wagner

The Green Bay Packers have released linebacker Christian Kirksey and offensive lineman Rick Wagner, General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced Friday, Feb. 19.

Both Kirksey and Wagner played one season with the Packers and appeared in both of the team's playoff games at Lambeau Field.

Kirksey started 11 regular-season games and tied for no. 2 on the team with 78 tackles. He also saw action in both postseason contests with one start. Kirksey was originally selected by the Cleveland Browns in the third round of the 2014 NFL Draft out of the University of Iowa.

Wagner, a West Allis native, appeared in all 16 regular-season games with nine starts and started both postseason contests. He helped Green Bay rank tied for no. 2 in the NFL in sacks allowed (21) in 2020, the fourth-fewest by Green Bay in a 16-game season.

Wagner was part of a line that allowed one sack or zero sacks in a league-best 13 games, tied for the most in team history -- including four zero-sack games, the most by Green Bay since 2008. He was originally chosen in the fifth round of the 2013 NFL Draft by the Baltimore Ravens out of the University of Wisconsin.

