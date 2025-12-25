Green Bay Packers clinch playoff berth for third straight season

article

The Brief The Green Bay Packers have officially clinched a 2025 NFL playoff berth. It marks the third straight season Green Bay has reached the postseason. If the season ended today, the Packers would face the Bears in the wild-card round.



It didn't come wrapped or under a tree, but the Green Bay Packers and their fans got a gift on Christmas – and it came from one of their fiercest rivals.

Playoff Picture:

The Minnesota Vikings beat the Detroit Lions 23-10 on Thursday, Dec. 25, eliminating Detroit from playoff contention. The win secured at least a wild card spot for Green Bay.

The Packers are still in contention for the NFC North crown, but they'll need some help. Green Bay would have to win its final two games, and the Chicago Bears would have to lose out, for the Packers to win their first division title since 2021. Chicago has already clinched a playoff berth.

If the season ended today, the Packers would visit the Bears in the NFC Wild Card Playoffs.

What's next:

Green Bay hosts the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday night and closes the season at Minnesota the following week. Chicago visits the San Francisco 49ers this Sunday night before hosting Detroit to wrap up the regular season.

The backstory:

The Packers have won an NFL-best 13 league championships over their century-plus history. Along the way, they've made 37 playoff appearances – soon to be 38 – and played 64 playoff games.

Overall, Green Bay is 37-27 in the postseason. The team's last playoff win was a 48-32 drubbing of Dallas in the 2023 NFC Wild Card Playoff. That squad then lost at San Francisco in the NFC Divisional Playoff.

Last season, the Packers were eliminated after a 22-10 loss at Philadelphia in the wild-card round.