The Brief The Green Bay Packers host the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday, Dec. 27. Green Bay is 5-2 against Baltimore and won the last game between the teams. The Packers can clinch a playoff berth with a win or a Lions loss in Week 17.



The Green Bay Packers host the Baltimore Ravens with playoff implications in the balance for both teams. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 27.

Big picture view:

After rattling off four straight wins, Green Bay (9-5-1) has lost back-to-back games – but can clinch a playoff berth with a win or a Detroit Lions loss in Week 17. Baltimore (7-8) currently sits outside the AFC playoff picture and needs a win to avoid elimination.

The backstory:

The Packers are 5-2 all-time against the Ravens, including 3-1 at Lambeau Field.

Green Bay has won three of the last four meetings with Baltimore, with two of those wins decided by two or fewer points. The Packers won the last game, 31-30 at Baltimore, in December 2021.

Local perspective:

Packers linebacker Kristian Welch signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent in 2020 and played parts of four seasons with the team over two stints. Long snapper Mat Orzech spent the 2019 offseason with the Ravens after signing as an undrafted free agent.

Anthony Levine, Baltimore's assistant special teams coach, entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Packers in 2010 and spent two seasons on Green Bay's practice squad before playing 10 seasons for the Ravens.